System used for vehicle transactions currently down

The tax office will remain open for property tax transactions.
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
File photo: Webb County Tax Office(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Tax Office is advising residents that the system they use for vehicle transactions is currently down state-wide.

Any transactions having to do with vehicles cannot be processed until further notice.

