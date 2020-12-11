System used for vehicle transactions currently down
The tax office will remain open for property tax transactions.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Tax Office is advising residents that the system they use for vehicle transactions is currently down state-wide.
Any transactions having to do with vehicles cannot be processed until further notice.
