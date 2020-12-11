Two mobile homes catch fire in east Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a structure fire that damaged two mobile homes in east Laredo.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the 6300 block of Casa Del Sol.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home that was engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire may have started inside a car that was underneath a carport.

The heat radiating from the mobile home fire was so high it caused the neighboring mobile home to get damaged.

The American Red Cross was notified about the families affected and AEP removed power from both homes.

