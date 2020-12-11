Advertisement

UISD announces plans for COVID vaccines

The district says the hard problem is keeping the Pfizer vaccine at a cold temperature and administering it to children right away, an issue the Moderna vaccine does not have.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is keeping a close eye on vaccine developments as they happen.  

They say that they have different plans for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines once they are available.

Since the Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept in cold temperatures, the district is in the process of buying freezers and refrigerators.

The district says the hard problem is keeping the vaccine at that cold temperature and administering it to children right away, an issue the Moderna vaccine does not have.

“It’s the children that concerns me, if we are going to be using Pfizer,” said Irene Rosales. “If we use the Moderna by maybe that June or May that it’s ready, then that’s just like the regular vaccines, we’ll be able to provide it like drive-through, but not the Pfizer. Thats going to be more difficult.”

The school district is in constant communication with the state and have submitted an application to receive the vaccines.

