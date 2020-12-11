Advertisement

Webb County District Clerk’s Office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say they will re-open at normal business hours on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A county employee tests positive for the coronavirus forcing one of its offices to close as a precaution.

The Webb County District Clerk’s Office is closed while crews sanitize the offices.

Officials say they will re-open at normal business hours on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county says they are being proactive and making sure they take all the proper protocols to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

