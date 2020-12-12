Cinemark offerers private watch parties to moviegoers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A bit of holiday cheer could go a long way during these changing times.

So to keep with the classic traditions, a local theater is inviting you to see classic holiday flicks.

Since the start of the pandemic, movie theaters have taken a hard hit. To avoid the risk of strangers crowding together, they had to cancel all operations.

That’s why our local Cinemark at Mall Del Norte is now offering the public a chance to privately enjoy a movie with family and friends while going above and beyond to keep you safe.

Analilia Ramirez was just one of many local movie goers who’s favorite weekend pastime was put on pause for several months.

Before COVID hit, she went to the theaters with friends to enjoy the experience of watching the latest movies on the big screen.

“Before the pandemic, one of my favorite hobbies was going to the movies,” said Analilia. “I probably went a couple of times a month, now I just watch TV at home.”

As of September, Cinemark experienced a net loss of $377 million for the year 2020.

When Cinemark theaters began reopening across the country in June, they introduced an entirely enhanced safety protocol they refer to as the “Cinemark Standard.”

“Everything from requiring guests and employees to wear face masks, disinfecting the auditorium before every single showtime, reducing capacities in order to increase social distancing,” said Caitlin Piper, with Cinemark Public Relations. “We’re also sanitizing all of those high touch surfaces every 30 minutes.”

When the theater reopened, they also introduced private watch parties that allow guests to rent out an entire auditorium to watch the film of their choice with a trusted group.

“For the holidays, Cinemark has brought back more than 25 of everyone’s favorite holiday films. Cinemark knows that going to the movies together is such a treasured holiday tradition for so many friends and family, and so we’re really excited to have this offering of having your own auditorium with a great holiday film.”

Prices for watch parties begin at $99 and allow you to invite up to 20 guests for a dedicated and personalized experience at the movies.

So if you’re ready to head over to the movies, booking a private watch party is as easy as purchasing a regular ticket. Just head over to the Cinemark website for more information.

Heads up that locally only the Cinemark located in Mall Del Norte is open.

So far, they have sold 50,000 watch parties which has brought more than 600,000 people back to the movie theaters.

