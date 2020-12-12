Laredo losing health care workers to state government

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s COVID ICU units will lose over 25 health care workers by the end of this month.

In Friday’s daily media briefing, Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino revealed the news, saying most of the resignations will be ICU nurses who are crucial to our ICU capacity.

These losses in staff will be reduce how many people can be cared for in our I-c-u units.

He says the medical staff is going to companies that contract with the state government because of the higher compensation rate they offer.

“Based on this environment, a public health order will be issued on Monday to address the hospital capacity, the urgent needs for a buffer within the hospital COVID-ICU and med-surge units when the hospitalization rate dangerously high, like it is now. This will be done as we offer a comprehensive plan as we offer and incorporate in home treatment options for patients that can be stabilized at the hospital or with a broad range of therapeutics.”

Trevino adds that this situation needs to be turned around, if not the consequences will be tragic.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.