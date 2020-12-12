Local business offers holiday treats for furry friends

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You may have already started holiday shopping for your friends and family, but what about your fur babies?

One Laredo business celebrated its four month anniversary last Friday and has been preparing holiday orders for our furry friends.

Karen Garza and Karina Landa are just 21, but they’re already business owners.

Unable to work because of COVID-19, they got to thinking about how they could bring in income.

Their dog Toby helped them come up with an idea.

“We have a dog,” said Karen. “His name is Toby. He’s why we also started this business. He loves our treats, peanut butter cookies are his favorite.”

They run Tasty Paws out of their home.

The treats are organic and natural from mini cupcakes to cakes, to donuts, cake paw bites, “woofles,” and puppuccinos.

Other Laredo dogs and cats approve, as well.

“We’re just so happy. Everybody sends us pictures of their fur babies eating our stuff. It makes us really happy to see they like what we do.”

Tasty Paws celebrated its four month anniversary last Friday, a new business in the middle of a pandemic.

“It sure wasn’t easy. We do take our precautions. We sanitize everything. We wash our hands. We use gloves. This is just the beginning. I love it. I’m really looking forward to in the future, opening a local business and just have more space than my house kitchen.”

They offer curbside pickup and delivery.

You can find them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.