TAMIU releases holiday schedule

Texas A&M International University
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before starting the winter break, TAMIU students may want to keep these following dates in mind incase they need to make last minute changes at any school offices.

On Friday, the university released their holiday schedule.

TAMIU offices are still open and will provide all services through 5 p.m. on Friday, December 18th.

After that, the offices will close December 21st through January 1st for the holidays and will reopen on Monday, January 4th of the new year.

