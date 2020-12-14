180 by winter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After several days of warm and sunny conditions, we are going to start to feel like winter.

On Monday we’ll start out in the 40s with strong wind gusts and chilly air.

Our high will be about 59 degrees with sunny conditions, so even though it might not feel cold in the afternoon, you are still going to need to bundle up.

On Tuesday, things will warm up where we’ll see a high of 70 degrees in the afternoon but overnight we’ll dip down into the 30s.

As we approach the middle of the week, we’ll hit a high of about 63 degrees and then a high of 67 on Thursday.

Going into the weekend, we’ll see highs in the 70s and then on Sunday we’ll see a high of 68 degrees as we get ready to start the Christmas week.

Overall it doesn’t seem like we are going to experience any extreme wintry weather during the day but mostly during the evening and early morning hours.

