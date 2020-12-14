Advertisement

180 by winter

Feels more like winter
Cool start to the week
Cool start to the week(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After several days of warm and sunny conditions, we are going to start to feel like winter.

On Monday we’ll start out in the 40s with strong wind gusts and chilly air.

Our high will be about 59 degrees with sunny conditions, so even though it might not feel cold in the afternoon, you are still going to need to bundle up.

On Tuesday, things will warm up where we’ll see a high of 70 degrees in the afternoon but overnight we’ll dip down into the 30s.

As we approach the middle of the week, we’ll hit a high of about 63 degrees and then a high of 67 on Thursday.

Going into the weekend, we’ll see highs in the 70s and then on Sunday we’ll see a high of 68 degrees as we get ready to start the Christmas week.

Overall it doesn’t seem like we are going to experience any extreme wintry weather during the day but mostly during the evening and early morning hours.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lack of health professionals
Laredo losing health care workers to state government
Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office
Authorities find card reader at gas pump
Police find credit card reader at gas pump
Cinemark invites you to enjoy private watch parties
Cinemark offers private watch parties to moviegoers

Latest News

The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
'Holy' promo video with Justin Bieber and the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir
File photo: Angel of Hope
LISD to distribute presents for Angel of Hope Program
Officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs
CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs
Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child