CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly three million dollars at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, Dec.8 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection. When agents searched the trailer, they found 1,186 packages of marijuana hidden inside a shipment of carpets. The drugs weighed 7,704 pounds and had an estimated street value of over one million dollars.

The very next day, officers at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a vehicle traveling from Guanajuato Mexico to secondary inspection. Officers searched the vehicle and found 73 pounds of meth inside beer bottles.

The drugs weighed nearly a million and a half dollars.

The drugs were seized and turned over to Homeland Security.

