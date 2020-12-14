CBP reminds travelers to double check produce before crossing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the holidays right around the corner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers about some of the fruits and greens that are prohibited from entering the country.

Often times during the Christmas celebrations, families give gifts that may include plants and fruits; however, some items might not be allowed when traveling across the border.

Some of those agricultural products include: sugarcane, apples, grapefruits, limes, mangoes, peaches and other seeded fruits.

Customs officials are reminding travelers that failure to declare such items can result in fines that range from $1,000 to $250,000.

CBP supervisor Ismael Guevara explains that these items could be detrimental to our environment.

”These products they could harbor certain pests and if they make it into the country, they can affect the environment, they can affect our own domestic agriculture, and causing damage in our domestic agricultural system in the United States, as well.”

CBP also recommends travelers to have their documents ready and to declare all of the items that they are bringing to avoid any delays or penalties.

To find out more about some of the items that are prohibited from entering the country you can head on over to the CBP’s “Know Before You Go” page here.

