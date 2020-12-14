COVID-19 vaccine arrival date may change

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County is not expected to get it’s first vaccine shipment until the end of the week, or at the latest next week.

The Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain says only 23 of 110 facilities across Texas will get the doses at the beginning of this week.

However, Chamberlain says Webb County’s vaccine arrival date could change.

