LISD rolls out School Meals on Wheels program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A local school district will be rolling out a new program where students can get their meals on the go.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 14, the LISD Child Nutrition Program will team up with the transportation department to deliver grab and go meals for students and children from one to 18 years old in our community.

School buses will stop at designated intersections to deliver the meals via curbside service from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The delivery sites will be by El Azteca which is at the corner of Market Street and Sanders Avenue.

The second will be at the St. Peters Plaza on the corner of Houston and Main Street and the third will be by Laredo College on the corner of Hudson Rd and Evans Street.

Child Nutrition Program rolls out Meals on Wheels program (LISD)

