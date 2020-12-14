Advertisement

LISD rolls out School Meals on Wheels program

School buses will stop at designated intersections to deliver the meals via curbside service from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
File photo: Grab and go meals
File photo: Grab and go meals(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A local school district will be rolling out a new program where students can get their meals on the go.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 14, the LISD Child Nutrition Program will team up with the transportation department to deliver grab and go meals for students and children from one to 18 years old in our community.

School buses will stop at designated intersections to deliver the meals via curbside service from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The delivery sites will be by El Azteca which is at the corner of Market Street and Sanders Avenue.

The second will be at the St. Peters Plaza on the corner of Houston and Main Street and the third will be by Laredo College on the corner of Hudson Rd and Evans Street.

Child Nutrition Program rolls out Meals on Wheels program
Child Nutrition Program rolls out Meals on Wheels program(LISD)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lack of health professionals
Laredo losing health care workers to state government
Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office
Authorities find card reader at gas pump
Police find credit card reader at gas pump
Cinemark invites you to enjoy private watch parties
Cinemark offers private watch parties to moviegoers

Latest News

The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
'Holy' promo video with Justin Bieber and the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir
File photo: Angel of Hope
LISD to distribute presents for Angel of Hope Program
Officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs
CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs
Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child