LISD to distribute presents for Angel of Hope Program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The coronavirus isn’t ruining the holidays for some local students.

This week, students who were registered for the Angel of Hope program will have a chance to get started on their Christmas a little early.

LISD will hold a drive-thru event where kids can pick up their gift.

Starting on Monday, parents of LISD students can go by Santa Maria and Leyendecker Elementary Schools in the morning and Dovalina, Madonell, and Bruni Elementary schools in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, at Milton, Ryan, and Alma Pierce Elementary Schools or at Ochoa, Gallego, and Martin Elementary Schools in the afternoon.

Finally, on Wednesday they will host the drive-thru event at Zachry, Ligarde and Kawas Elementary in the morning or Santo Nino, Daiches, Heights, and D.D. Hachar Elementary Schools in the afternoon.

Again this is only for students who were registered for the program.

