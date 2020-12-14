Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child
Authorities found a letter written to a 15-year-old girl while Jose Tafoya was being held at the county jail
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man behind bars at the Webb County Jail receives additional charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child.
Nineteen-year-old Jose Tafoya was initially arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and failure to identify.
The investigation started when authorities discovered that Tafoya was writing letters to a 15-year-old girl while he was at the county jail.
The sheriff’s office had enough evidence to charge him with three counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.
