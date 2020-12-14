Advertisement

Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Southaven police say a toddler who was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning is now in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

The child was abandoned around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E. Police said he was around two years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Hours later following numerous tips and with help from the FBI, police say they identified the boy and had one of the suspects in custody.

Police say surveillance video near the Goodwill captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

The suspect in the blacktop and bottoms was arrested in Shelby County. Police are not releasing their names or possible charges at this time.

The man reportedly resisted arrest after he was found at a Kroger, ramming into deputy cars.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Meanwhile, police say the boy is well and being taken care of.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lack of health professionals
Laredo losing health care workers to state government
Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office
Authorities find card reader at gas pump
Police find credit card reader at gas pump
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 22,971 cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
The social media app shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America in 2020.
Agency homing in on social media companies’ data collection
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack