Agents discover 36 undocumented immigrants inside stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several law enforcement agencies worked together to shut down a stash house in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Dec. 9 when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Seymour Avenue.

When agents searched the home they found 36 undocumented immigrants who were living inside the home.

All were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

All of them were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

