Angel of Hope toy drive benefits 2,400 children

Instead of hosting the nearly 5,000 kids at the Sames Auto Arena, event organizers brought the event to the schools.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic may have put a stop to many different events, but not for one Laredo tradition.

The annual “Angel of Hope” toy giveaway was held on Monday, albeit a little different.

Parades were held at the various schools to give the kids their Christmas gift.

This year, 2,400 kids received presents which included two gifts as well as a bike.

“But it’s something beautiful when you see so many students happy and smiling,” said Rodolfo Rodriguez, Webb County Constable. “Most of the students don’t want to open their gift because they want to take the home because they want to share them with their brothers and sisters, that’s very touching.”

This is the 16th year the Angel of Hope distributes gifts to kids.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

