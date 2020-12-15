Advertisement

Christmas is coming

Six days away from the start of winter, but still seeing warm conditions
Winter is coming
Winter is coming(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are just six days away from the official start of winter, and it may feel like that in the early morning hours, but it doesn’t seem to last.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the low-40s and see a high of about 69 degrees.

As we head into Wednesday we’ll drop into the low 60s and see lows in the 30s.

Of course, that won’t last long because we are going to bounce back up into the upper 60s by the afternoon on Thursday, and then on Friday we’re looking at a high of 73 degrees.

Now as we approach the countdown until Christmas, we’ll shift back up to the low 70s and sunny conditions.

With almost a week away from X-mas, it looks like we’ll be seeing a sunny and warm Christmas Day.

