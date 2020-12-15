City continues to offer free COVID-19 testing
With the holidays coming up, health officials are encouraging residents to get tested before potentially meeting with other family members
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is continuing to encourage residents to come out and take advantage of its free mobile testing clinics.
Residents can head on over to the McKendrick-Ochoa-Salinas Branch Library, Independence Hills Park, Father McNaboe Park, and downtown by Zaragoza Street.
The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can register online a curative.com
For more information you can call the city at 956-795-4954 or cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.
