City continues to offer free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is continuing to encourage residents to come out and take advantage of its free mobile testing clinics.

Residents can head on over to the McKendrick-Ochoa-Salinas Branch Library, Independence Hills Park, Father McNaboe Park, and downtown by Zaragoza Street.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can register online a curative.com

For more information you can call the city at 956-795-4954 or cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.

