City continues to offer free COVID-19 testing

With the holidays coming up, health officials are encouraging residents to get tested before potentially meeting with other family members
File photo: City of Laredo offers free COVID-19 testing
File photo: City of Laredo offers free COVID-19 testing(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is continuing to encourage residents to come out and take advantage of its free mobile testing clinics.

Residents can head on over to the McKendrick-Ochoa-Salinas Branch Library, Independence Hills Park, Father McNaboe Park, and downtown by Zaragoza Street.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can register online a curative.com

For more information you can call the city at 956-795-4954 or cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.

