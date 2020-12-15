Elected candidates make history in local election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The presidential election wasn’t the only historical election this season.

Making history right here at home are the three new city council members elected on Saturday.

That’s Ruben Gutierrez Jr. for District 5, Vanessa Perez for District 7, and Alyssa Cigarroa for District 8.

To start off, some of the candidates raised and spent tens of thousands of dollars on their campaigns.

It paid off, especially for Alyssa Cigarroa... her funds well surpassed $100,000.

Alyssa Cigarroa was a write-in candidate, the first time this has happened in Webb County in recent history.

That means her name did not appear on the ballot in the general election, and voters had to manually type in or write her name.

She defeated incumbent Roberto Balli, who was first elected in 2014.

Ruben Gutierrez Jr. also defeated the incumbent Nelly Vielma for District 5.

The third winner, Vanessa Perez, defeated candidate Betty Flores, who served as Laredo’s mayor from 1998 to 2006.

There was no incumbent for this district since George Altgelt opted not to run.

“I think people in Laredo, we’re just tired of politics as usual and not to say anything about the people that didn’t make it,” said Perez. “I guess people just want a change.”

We reached out to Alyssa Cigarroa and Ruben Gutierrez Jr. to follow up on Saturday’s results, but we did not hear back in time.

