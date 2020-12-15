Harmony Schools to give teachers $250 holiday bonus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Christmas comes early for teachers at a local charter school.

On Monday, the Harmony Public School Executive Board approved a $250 bonus for all active Harmony employees.

Harmony says each day they recognized how hard their teachers and team members work to provide students an extraordinary learning experience.

With each new obstacle this year, they have again risen to face the challenges and make sure students continue to move forward.

The bonuses will be distributed on the last day of school before the break which will be on Friday, Dec. 18.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.