Keep Laredo Beautiful receives grant for garden project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A non-profit organization that aims to keep our community green receives a three-thousand grant from a state nonprofit to help carry out its mission.

“Keep Laredo Beautiful” was recognized by Keep Texas Beautiful as a recipient of the 2020 green bag grant.

Through funding from H-E-B and Central Market, Keep Texas Beautiful will provide 10 affiliates with a share of $25,000 to support educational programs related to beautification.

The McKendrick-Ochoa-Salinas Branch Library has partnered with the nonprofit and the parks and recreation department to transform an outdoor area into a butterfly garden.

Blasita Lopez with Keep Laredo Beautiful says every penny will be used to invest in our community.

Lopez says, “The money is going to go towards creating some raised garden beds, a path, and an outdoor learning space where we hope that some citizens and scientists get interested in insects and bugs. We want to do a pollinator garden that’s going to be three raised garden beds, and a little path that kind of winds around in front of the library.”

The garden project is set to start possibly by late January of next year.

Lopez says that she hopes this project piques the interest of kids so that they feel more inclined to learn more about mother nature.

If you would like to learn more about Keep Laredo Beautiful and how you can get involved in the initiative, you can head on over to their Facebook page.

