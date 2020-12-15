Advertisement

Laredo city manager recovers from COVID-19

Robert Eads joined Monday’s media briefing for the first time following his positive diagnosis in late November.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of those people who is now on the recovered list of COVID patients is Laredo’s City Manager Robert Eads.

Eads joined Monday’s media briefing for the first time following his positive diagnosis in late November.

On November 30th, Eads announced that he and his family had contracted the virus and would be quarantined.

Eads did not specifically address his condition or how he is doing but did offer his thanks to city staff for their work during his absence.

Since his diagnosis, Eads has been working from home.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lack of health professionals
Laredo losing health care workers to state government
Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office
Authorities find card reader at gas pump
Police find credit card reader at gas pump
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 22,971 cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Runoff election wraps up
Elected candidates make history in local election
Hospitals to create buffer under new order
Hospitals to create buffer under new order
Vaccine robocall scam
New scam promises COVID-19 cure and stimulus payments
LPD motorcycle training
LPD goes into second week of motorcycle training
Zapata County
Zapata County reports 14 deaths due to COVID-19