Laredo city manager recovers from COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of those people who is now on the recovered list of COVID patients is Laredo’s City Manager Robert Eads.

Eads joined Monday’s media briefing for the first time following his positive diagnosis in late November.

On November 30th, Eads announced that he and his family had contracted the virus and would be quarantined.

Eads did not specifically address his condition or how he is doing but did offer his thanks to city staff for their work during his absence.

Since his diagnosis, Eads has been working from home.

