LPD goes into second week of motorcycle training

Officer Ruben Gutierrez says only 50% pass this course, and even those who are training can be asked to go home if they can’t make the cut.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You’ve seen police patrol the streets on foot and in their squad cars, but there’s a few of them who brave the highways on iconic motorcycles.

Ever wonder what it takes to be a motor officer? Police say it’s a hard obstacle that only a few will pass.

Laredo police officers are in their second week of completing an 80 hour course.

Despite all the hurdles that officers might face, no one is able to apply to ride a motorcycle until four years of service, and even then, barricades may stand in their way.

The pathway has proven so challenging, the final group is already reduced to three candidates.

In fact, PD considers this a highly challenging task, which is demanding on the mind and body as drivers maneuver a 1,100 pound machine over some challenging territory.

Officer Ruben Gutierrez says only 50% pass this course, and even those who are training can be asked to go home if they can’t make the cut.

As of now, police say our city has only 13 motor officers and Laredo police say after training they will be tested on 32 courses.

