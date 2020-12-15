Advertisement

New scam promises COVID-19 cure and stimulus payments

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are warning about a new scam promising stimulus payments and cures for COVID-19.

Police are asking the public to be careful about callers promising exclusive access and special cures.

Authorities mention that it is not unusual that these kinds of scams happen during a rollout of a vaccine.

They ask that the public watch out for these suspicious phone calls.

“We want to make sure that the community knows that they should be very leery of robocalls, texts, emails, random calls promising either cures or stimulus payments during these difficult times,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Although the police have not seen any reports here in Laredo, they are hoping residents avoid becoming victims.

