Police searching for man tied to theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.
The Laredo Police Department released photos of surveillance video showing the possible person of interest wearing a white bandana with a t-shirt with an American flag.
If you have any information on the man’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.