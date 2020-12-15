Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Five

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who live in District Five will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted appliances and furniture.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be conducting a free brush and bulky trash collection service.

Residents will be able to get rid of large objects such as furniture, box springs, carpets, swing sets, and plastic swimming pools.

All items must be placed out for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

