Advertisement

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Five

Residents must place unwanted items outside on the curb no later than 7 a.m.
File photo: Bulky trash
File photo: Bulky trash(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who live in District Five will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted appliances and furniture.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be conducting a free brush and bulky trash collection service.

Residents will be able to get rid of large objects such as furniture, box springs, carpets, swing sets, and plastic swimming pools.

All items must be placed out for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man incarcerated for possession charged with sexual assault
Man behind bars facing additional charges of indecency with a child
File photo: Grab and go meals
LISD rolls out School Meals on Wheels program
Officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs
CBP officers seize nearly three million dollars of drugs
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 22,971 cases of COVID-19
File photo: Angel of Hope
LISD to distribute presents for Angel of Hope Program

Latest News

Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Schools to give teachers $250 holiday bonus
Agents discover undocumented immigrants inside house
Agents discover 36 undocumented immigrants inside stash house
File photo: City of Laredo offers free COVID-19 testing
City continues to offer free COVID-19 testing
Winter is coming
Christmas is coming