Zapata County reports 14 deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata County has reported deaths 13 and 14 due to COVID-19.

Death number 13 was a female in her 80′s who passed away at her home on Friday, December 11th.

Death number 14 was a male in his 60′s who passed away at a hospital on Monday, December 14th.

As of December 12th, Zapata County has confirmed 25 current COVID cases with a total of 645 cases.

