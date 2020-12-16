City reminds political candidates to remove signs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that elections are officially over and done with, the city is reminding political candidates to remove their signs.

The city says those who took part in the runoff elections, have until Dec. 26 to remove the signs as part of the city ordinance that states election signs must be removed within 14 days after the election has ended.

It is the sole responsibility of the sign owner to take them down and failure to do so may result in a hefty fine.

For any questions, you can call the city development services department at 956-794-1625.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.