City reminds political candidates to remove signs

Failure to remove political signs may result in a hefty fine
File photo: City of Laredo races
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that elections are officially over and done with, the city is reminding political candidates to remove their signs.

The city says those who took part in the runoff elections, have until Dec. 26 to remove the signs as part of the city ordinance that states election signs must be removed within 14 days after the election has ended.

It is the sole responsibility of the sign owner to take them down and failure to do so may result in a hefty fine.

For any questions, you can call the city development services department at 956-794-1625.

