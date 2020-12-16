Advertisement

December’s here!

Although it’s been December for a couple of weeks, it’s going to feel like winter Wednesday morning
Cold mornings, warm days
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to feel a lot like winter on Wednesday morning as we experience temperatures in the mid-30s.

We’ll quickly warm up to a high of about 64 degrees and as we head into the evening we’ll drop down to a low of 36.

On Thursday, we’ll see a high of about 68 degrees and things will only get warm from there.

On Friday we are looking at highs in the mid-70s, 73 on Saturday, and 70 on Sunday.

If you have any Christmas shopping to take care of, it’s going to be the perfect time to do so, you just might want to take a jacket for the early morning, and then by the afternoon things will warm up in the 70s this weekend.

As we look ahead into the Christmas week, we’ll kick things off in the mid-70s, so it looks like Santa is going to need to bring sunglasses and sun tan lotion this year.

