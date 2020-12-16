Filing fee proposition could be a game-changer for future candidates

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Running for positions such as mayor, City Council, or municipal court judge might look a little different from here on out.

Candidates will now have to pay a filing fee or gather signatures to get their name on the ballot.

A few members of the council believe it’s a good way to encourage only serious candidates; however, others think it’s a way to exclude certain people.

The City of Laredo is following in the footsteps of Webb County and other big cities by setting a fee or signature process for future candidates.

Former District Eight Candidate, Amber Avis-Hinojosa says “Sometimes when there is a filing fee it’s more of the wealthy signing up to run for office and keep power and control. I think that’s something we continue to see in the City of Laredo.”

The change came about after voters approved Proposition C which passed last month.

This means anyone wanting to run for office such as City Council would have to pay up or, get a certain number of signatures from qualified voters, if they choose not to pay.

Former District Eight Candidate Amber Avis-Hinojosa feels this is another obstacle set against the average person.

Avis-Hinojosa says, “There is a big difference in income inequality in the City of Laredo, so I am against the filing fee, but if the filing fee were going to the elections office instead of the Texas Secretary of State and maybe it was making our elections process easier, I would be definitely for a filing fee.”

As of now no fees have been set, and the number of signatures required would likely be a percentage of registered voters in a district or who voted in a previous election. But that also hasn’t been decided something Amber feels people should’ve known before voting.

Avis-Hinojosa says, “I know my district, District Eight has 29,000 people registered to vote, but only about four to five thousand are going to show up to vote. So that’s a big difference, and that’s going to vary within the district. I think City Council needed to set those limits before putting that amendment on the table.”

Avis-Hinojosa says the City of San Antonio and Austin have additional requirements for candidates that she believes are necessary in our community.

She says. “San Antonio requires a 100 dollar filing fee but then they also have other requirements for eligibility which includes a utility bill, a bank statement, a credit card statement so that we can verify that you were even there and in district 8 we’ve had some questionable residency issues that have come up or people coming to this district just so they can run.”

Running for office takes a lot of determination, Avis-Hinojosa knows that better than anyone else -- but would she have paid?

Avis-Hinojosa replied, “I think I would have still had run with a candidate filing fee, and I kind of thought that because I remember Jessica Cisneros, she could have paid the filing fee, but she wanted to send a message so she got the signatures and in that sense it is a good thing to say that message “yeah I go the support to run” instead of going the easy route to pay the filing fee, but at the same time I think it wastes time.”

It’s her hope that this new addition will help with the success of future elections rather than certain people.

In August, City Council did motion to set a filing fee cost and signature limits at a future date – once the election results were determined.

