Laredo Police Department holds Christmas light show

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department had a little Christmas treat for everyone.

‘Tis the season of giving, and the police department got in the mood to share the holiday cheer with a light show they put together.

Officer Emanuel Diaz shares how they put it together.

”We’ll just call it ‘movie magic,’ without giving away too many secrets as far as how the video was actually produced. But yes, everything that you see there was an actual live shot recorded on a camera.”

This flashy display of lights was shared through their social media pages.

The department wishes everyone a safe and merry Christmas this holiday season.

