Local hospitals await arrival of Pfizer vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the death toll continues to rise in Laredo and Webb County, health leaders are anxiously awaiting for the vaccines to arrive.

Doctor Victor Trevino says local leaders were told by the state they would arrive on Thursday, but there is a chance they could come on Wednesday.

He says close to 3,000 doses will be available for frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and emergency rooms, EMS, primary public health providers, and nursing home residents.

With hospital ICU’s at or near capacity, Doctor Trevino says getting people inoculated is of the utmost importance.

