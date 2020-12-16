Advertisement

Local hospitals await arrival of Pfizer vaccine

Doctor Victor Trevino says local leaders were told by the state they would arrive on Thursday, but there is a chance they could come on Wednesday.
Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer vaccine(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the death toll continues to rise in Laredo and Webb County, health leaders are anxiously awaiting for the vaccines to arrive.

He says close to 3,000 doses will be available for frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and emergency rooms, EMS, primary public health providers, and nursing home residents.

With hospital ICU’s at or near capacity, Doctor Trevino says getting people inoculated is of the utmost importance.

