Local theater guild raises money for Boys and Girls club

The Laredo Theater Guild International is helping the Boys and Girls Club in a lyrical way through an online concert streamed on their Youtube channel.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic silences the music of an existing program that many kids love, two non profits are helping every kid have an instrument in their hand.

When people think “Boys and Girls Club,” they usually think sports, but now they’ve put some focus in the arts as well.

Kids who are part of the music program at the Boys and Girls Club love marching to the beat of their own drums.

“I feel good and I like listening to the music,” said Roldan Martinez, a music student.

But for these little drummer boys, the pandemic has left them without two music studios and less practice.

”The difference now is that we don’t have two drums and there’s less people here,” said Fernando Martinez.

For one music teacher, his passion remains even when talking about the recent hardships.

”We just brought a couple of instruments and doing the classes here,” said Jose Villa, music director. “They’re obviously not full as before I just had three students but in the summer we had 40 students each session.”

However, that’s when the Laredo Theater Guild International joined in to support BGC’s music program, recognizing value in kids developing their creative side.

”It’s been studied that music education is so important for academic achievement for memory skills,” said Doctor Celina Olivera.

LTGI is helping the Boys and Girls Club in a lyrical way through an online concert streamed on their Youtube channel.

All contributions are going to kids and their tuneful talents.

The concert is available to stream online until December 20th.

