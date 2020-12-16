Pfizer vaccine scheduled to arrive Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday looks like the day Laredo and Webb County will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says this is the day city leaders have been advised by the state that the vaccines will arrive.

Close to 3,000 vaccines will be available for those who fall in the first round of vaccines, which are frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and emergency rooms, EMS, primary public health providers, and nursing home residents.

With hospital ICU’s at or near capacity, the vaccines couldn’t come fast enough.

Doctor Trevino says there are even more surges on the way.

“This is the surge from Thanksgiving, we’re going to get the surges from the posadas, we’re going to get the surges from Christmas, and then afterwards we’re going to get the surge from New Year’s and at the end, Reyes Magos. So all these surges will mount up to significant surgers and we will not be able to fit them in our hospitals.”

Doctor Trevino goes on to say Webb County continues having the highest hospitalization rate in the state, and this first round of 3,000 vaccines will not nearly be enough for the initial round of vaccinations.

On a separate note, the Pfizer vaccine has a five day shelf life after it’s taken out of its ultra high freezer while the Moderna vaccine has a shelf life of 30 days and can be stored in a regular freezer.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.