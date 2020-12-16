Advertisement

Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery

Authorities released images of the alleged suspect that was caught on store surveillance video
Man believed to be tied to robbery case(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly tied to a robbery.

Laredo Police shared images of surveillance video from a convince store where the incident took place.

The man is seen walking wearing a mask, a white t-shirt, and a coat.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

