Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery
Authorities released images of the alleged suspect that was caught on store surveillance video
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly tied to a robbery.
Laredo Police shared images of surveillance video from a convince store where the incident took place.
The man is seen walking wearing a mask, a white t-shirt, and a coat.
If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
