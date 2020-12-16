Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly tied to a robbery.

Laredo Police shared images of surveillance video from a convince store where the incident took place.

The man is seen walking wearing a mask, a white t-shirt, and a coat.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.