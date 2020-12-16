Advertisement

Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays...
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts request remote instruction
School districts request remote instruction during COVID surge
Police searching for man tied to theft
Police searching for man tied to theft
Runoff election wraps up
Elected candidates make history in local election
Agents discover undocumented immigrants inside house
Agents discover 36 undocumented immigrants inside stash house
File photo: City of Laredo offers free COVID-19 testing
City continues to offer free COVID-19 testing

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach
Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks and other businesses providing services deemed...
Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high
Man believed to be tied to robbery case
Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery