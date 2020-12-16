Advertisement

RGISC announces large mural at Inner City Park

File photo: Downtown mural project
File photo: Downtown mural project(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several community leaders will come together to launch a mural project in the heart of Laredo.

The Rio Grande International Study Center in partnership with Councilman Alberto Torres, the Prairie Foundation, and other organizations will announce the launch of a new large-scale mural project at the Inner-City Park.

The mural will be 217 by 10 feet and it will focus on the Rio Grande’s history and ecology.

Muralist Antonio Briones will be working on the project which is similar to those at North Central and the South Laredo Nature and Birding Center.

That event will get underway at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

