School districts request remote instruction during COVID surge

The potential surge of COVID cases as a result of the holidays is forcing school districts to band together and request remote online instruction for 20 days.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School districts from across south Texas are teaming up to request a waiver from the state education commissioner.

The request, which is being made on behalf of all region one school districts, includes the districts in Laredo and Webb County.

In the letter to commissioner Mike Morath, officials cite the growing number of COVID-19 cases and concerns over a holiday surge as the main reason for the request.

The request asks to allow school systems to continue offering 100% online remote instruction for 20 days if the county where the district is located has a hospitalization rate of 15%.

Mcallen ISD superintendent Doctor J.A. Gonzalez says the waiver would be similar to the one districts operated under at the beginning of the school year.

“There’s different formulas that are being used right now and as we get closer to the end of the winter break, we’ll know what we’re going to do with staff and we’ll know if we have the option to do 100% remote with our students, but the main thing is that we have the option because without the option for 100% while still receiving state funding, then it puts everything else with staff in a tighter position.”

If approved, the waiver would take effect on January 4th.

