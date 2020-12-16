South Texas Food Bank hosts holiday raffle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Food banks across the state and even the nation are experiencing a shortage in supplies, and Laredo’s South Texas Food Bank is no exception.

To help offset expenses, this year they’re holding a holiday raffle, with a chance to win some new wheels.

When someone buys a $100 raffle ticket, they are entered to win a car, a Rolex watch, gift cards and more.

“A lot of people like me need the help,” said Leonor Castillo, who received food from the food bank in September. “We are either partially employed or not employed at all, and it’s a great, great help, especially during the pandemic.”

The food bank has continued to hold distributions despite the pandemic.

They host an event each year called Empty Bowls where they raise funds with live music, dinner and a silent auction.

Out of precaution, they cancelled it, but they weren’t going to let a pandemic stop them from continuing their mission of fighting hunger.

“Food banks have been struggling to reinvent the wheels as to how we can still continue fundraising, so this was a method we decided to go ahead and do,” said Alma Boubel, the executive director.

This year, they’re hosting a virtual holiday raffle.

Tickets are $100, which puts the donor’s name into a drawing with the potential to win great prizes that far exceed the cost of the ticket itself.

Anyone who donates will help with the shortage of food and supplies food banks across the state and the nation are experiencing.

The South Texas Food Bank in Laredo is down by 50% of its normal amount.

“Every dollar stays here in the community. For every $100, we convert that into 1,000 meals,” Boubel said. “A lot of people are grateful … if it wasn’t for us they wouldn’t be eating.”

You can buy raffle tickets through the end of the day Dec. 15 through the South Texas Food Bank’s website.

The raffle drawing will be on their Facebook page on Dec. 16 at noon.

