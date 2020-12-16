Water valve project to cause traffic and service distruption
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Utilities Department will be working on a water valve replacement project that will cause minor traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience.
Crews will be working at the intersection of Musser Street & North Martin Avenue.
The project will start on Wednesday from 8 a.m. and should be finished by 5 p.m.
During this time motorists are asked to be patient and obey all the road signs.
Water services will be temporarily affected during this time.
