WorkForce Solutions to hold virtual job fair

Virtual job fair
Virtual job fair(WorkForce Solutions of South Texas)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are hard on cash this holiday season, WorkForce Solutions is looking to help you get a job right before the holidays!

On Wednesday afternoon, Workforce Solutions will be hosting a virtual holiday job fair for the community.

Some of the businesses that will be hiring will be Chick Fil A, Dominos, Dr. Ikes, Loves, and the City of Laredo.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the event or services they offer you can call 956-794-6500.

