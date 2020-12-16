Zapata County confirms two new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The death toll in Zapata continues to increase as two more residents succumbed to the coronavirus.

As of Dec. 16, Zapata County has conducted 8,672 tests and out of that amount, 673 have come back positive, 7,629 are negative, 370 are pending and 16 residents have succumbed to the virus.

County officials say the 15th death was a man in his 60s and the 16th death was a woman in her 70s.

So far 565 residents have recovered from the virus.

