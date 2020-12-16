Advertisement

Zapata County confirms two new deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll at 16
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The death toll in Zapata continues to increase as two more residents succumbed to the coronavirus.

As of Dec. 16, Zapata County has conducted 8,672 tests and out of that amount, 673 have come back positive, 7,629 are negative, 370 are pending and 16 residents have succumbed to the virus.

County officials say the 15th death was a man in his 60s and the 16th death was a woman in her 70s.

So far 565 residents have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts request remote instruction
School districts request remote instruction during COVID surge
Police searching for man tied to theft
Police searching for man tied to theft
Runoff election wraps up
Elected candidates make history in local election
Agents discover undocumented immigrants inside house
Agents discover 36 undocumented immigrants inside stash house
LPD Christmas light show
Laredo Police Department holds Christmas light show

Latest News

Filing fee proposition could be a game-changer for candidates
Filing fee proposition could be a game-changer for future candidates
Filing fee proposition could be a game-changer for candidates
Taking a look at candidate filing fees
Man believed to be tied to robbery case
Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery
File photo: Downtown mural project
RGISC announces large mural at Inner City Park