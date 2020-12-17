Agents foil drug smuggling attempt
Border Patrol agents seized over $300,000 of marijuana near Baltimore Street.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly 400 pounds of drugs are off the streets after agents foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt in west Laredo.
The incident happened on Dec. 15 when agents saw a red sedan speeding on Anna Avenue.
Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and lost control before coming to a stop on Baltimore Street.
The driver got out and fled on foot.
Agents were able to recover five bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $313,056.
The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.
