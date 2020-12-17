Advertisement

Agents foil drug smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents seized over $300,000 of marijuana near Baltimore Street.
Traffic stop leads to the discovery drugs
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly 400 pounds of drugs are off the streets after agents foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Dec. 15 when agents saw a red sedan speeding on Anna Avenue.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and lost control before coming to a stop on Baltimore Street.

The driver got out and fled on foot.

Agents were able to recover five bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $313,056.

The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.

