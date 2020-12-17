Annual local events adjust to pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans certainly do not shy away from a good party.

Each year the county and city is home to some of the biggest festivals in south Texas.

However, during these upcoming months, organizers have had to make some tough calls regarding the future of these traditional festivities.

From Washington’s Birthday Celebration to the Laredo International Fair and Exposition, these events draw in thousands of visitors from all across Texas and Mexico.

But because of the pandemic, you can expect changes to some of the biggest annual events in Webb County.

The annual event dates quickly approach and organizers have to make a call.

The Washington Birthday Celebration typically starts late January and runs through the first week of March.

It’s jam packed with parades, carnivals, and concerts each day.

No changes or cancellations to the WBCA have been announced so far, but the marketing manager Nino Cardenas tells KGNS that the board will inform the public on the status of the WBCA events this Friday.

Another annual event that draws in a large crowd is the Laredo International Fair and Exposition.

The Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says it is not canceled, but modifications will be made after he wrote a letter to the board.

“They are understanding of everything I asked from them. So no concerts, no rodeo. They are calling it a ‘show and go’ expo. So there will be no alcohol served, it’s going to be limits. I know the queens pageant will be less than 50% and probably less.”

Judge Tijerina says health protocols will be in place when live stock is shown and auctioned.

The expo is set to happen from March 2nd through the 6th.

Another crowd favorite is the Laredo Crime Stopper’s Menudo Bowl.

Judge Tijerina says officials with the Menudo Bowl have not yet contacted county officials about using any of their facilities.

KGNS has reached out to crime stoppers for an update.

