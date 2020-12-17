Advertisement

Car crashes into Webb County Heritage museum and causes damage

Authorities need your help locating the driver behind a wheel that crashed into a nonprofit and caused damage.
Authorities searching for driver who crashed into Heritage Museum
Authorities searching for driver who crashed into Heritage Museum
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities need your help locating the driver behind a wheel that crashed into a nonprofit and caused damage.

The incident happened last Saturday morning at the 800 block of Zaragoza Street when a car crashed into the gate of the Border Heritage Museum.

The director says the car damaged the gate as well as the museum sign.

The heritage foundation is requesting the public’s help with information that could lead to the identification of the vehicle of its driver.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

