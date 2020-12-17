Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas battles pandemic, border wall, and pipelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe has only 15,000 people left across Texas, but they continue to take a stand against the things that threaten their culture -- the border wall, pipelines and of course the pandemic.

“Every day, this is who I am. I’m out here fighting,” said Juan Mancias, the tribal chairman.

He spends most of his time defending his culture and his ancestors’ memories.

What is now Laredo, Zapata and Nuevo Laredo once belonged to the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe -- the original people, or Esto’k Gna, of Texas.

The land is sacred to them, and so is the Rio Grande River.

“There’s a lot of history here that people don’t know and don’t realize because we’re the kind of people you want to keep out of sight, keep out of mind,” Mancias said. “Every 10 to 12 miles, there was a village along the Rio Grande. Basically, we were river people.”

Some tribal members have come down with the coronavirus, and around 12 have died of COVID complications.

“That’s quite a big hit because some of our elders got hit, and they’re no longer able to talk about the culture.”

His mother, who was born in Rio Grande City, was one of them.

“I just lost my mom of 95 years old a month ago. She had COVID complications. She was old,” he said. “But she’s free now. It’s not about resting in peace. She’s free. She can be who she is now.”

Mancias lives in Floresville but visited Laredo last weekend to continue his fight against the border wall.

“Not another foot of wall will be built. That makes a lot of sense because it’s kind of a metaphor to not take anymore feet of our people to make us give up our comfort and identity to make the colonizer happy and comfortable.”

He also fights against the pipelines built on sacred land, some of which flow through Webb County.

“If you’ve ever seen Avatar where the guy says, ‘You can’t throw a rock here without hitting a sacred site.’ “They’re not going to watch the subcontractors and employees looting our bones and all our artifacts that they find out there,” Mancias said. “We’ve got to make it available for them to see. We need to talk about it. Pipelines digging up a grave … looting our bones and artifacts … we need to talk about it.”

Generations after what Mancias calls a terroristic invasion by the Europeans, the Carrizo/Comecrudo continue to fight.

“They think that we should go away and leave them alone. If you’re native, they’ll tell you ‘You’re a conquered people. You should stay conquered.’ I’m still here. You haven’t conquered anything. I’m still fighting.”

Of the tribal members left, only about 20 to 25 still speak the language of Comecrudo.

For more of the tribe’s history, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.