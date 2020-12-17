City prepares for paisano travelers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than two weeks away from Christmas, preparations are underway for the paisanos to come into the city.

As of Thursday morning, the parking lots that used to be the Rio Grande Plaza will be transformed into rest stops for paisano travelers.

Usually, the rest stop would have been at mile marker 13.

However, because of safety concerns the Visitors Bureau changed the location to minimize any risk.

Even with these changes, it is still hard to predict just how many people will pass through Laredo.

“It’s difficult to know,” said Aileen Ramos. “We know from organized groups that we’ve heard, we know that half of the people that we usually see are interested in coming, have shown interest in coming but we don’t really know because there’s a lot of factors this year.”

The city also says they have seen cars start to trickle in since last weekend.

If there is any traffic, it is expected to be for a few days instead of a whole week like in prior years.

