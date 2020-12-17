H-E-B Feast of Sharing feeds 11,000 San Antonio families

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Typically, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing donates more than 300,000 meals to hungry people here in Texas and Mexico, but the pandemic has kept some from enjoying time with others.

The holiday season just got a little brighter for nearly 11,000 families in neighboring city of San Antonio.

H-E-B and the San Antonio Food Bank are handing out holiday meals and on Tuesday, the line stretched from AT&T Center to the interstate.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has increased the number of people struggling to put food on the table, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing remains an annual tradition.

This year instead of in-person events, the grocery store will donate 340,000 meals across Texas and Mexico.

Although this year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing did not include an in person dinning experience, they did donate to 18 food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels.

